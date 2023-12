Car with former LPR group "people's council member" Popov blown up in center of Luhansk. He allegedly killed

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, unknown people in the middle of the day blew up a car. It is reported that the so-called "people's council member" of the LPR group could be in the car.

This is evidenced by reports of local Telegram channels and russian "war correspondents."

According to available information, the incident occurred near the Avanhard stadium in the central part of the occupied city.

It is reported that before the fire in the car, eyewitnesses who were nearby allegedly heard the sound of an explosion.

Videos local Telegram channels are posting show a car engulfed in fire.

The so-called "war correspondent" Yuri Kotenok said on his Telegram channel that Oleh Popov, a member of the so-called "people's council," was in the burning car.

As a result of the incident, Popov was injured. There is currently no information about his condition.

Later, the so-called media of the LPR group allegedly reported with reference to local "security forces" that Popov was injured as a result of the explosion, incompatible with life.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

Note that in September 2022, Popov was allegedly assassinated. Then the occupiers said that the customer of the murder was allegedly the Security Service of Ukraine.

In February 2023, Popov appeared in public. According to him, he temporarily had to "lie low" on the advice of the russian special services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, collaborator Mykhailo Filiponenko was liquidated in occupied Luhansk. He was killed by guerrillas who put explosives in his car.

Recall that in early November, three high-ranking officers of the russian army were killed as a result of a missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Arabat Spit in the Kherson Region.