Another fuel train explodes on Baikal-Amur Mainline in russia - source

The russians were trapped twice by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU): another fuel train exploded on the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that this explosion was the second stage of the SSU special operation to disable this important railway.

Russians use it, among other things, for military logistics.

The first freight train exploded directly in the Severomuysky Tunnel.

To continue the movement, the russians began to use the bypass route passing through the ‘Devil's Bridge’ (Baikal-Amur Mainline).

This is exactly what the SSU expected: during the passage of the train on this high 35-meter bridge, the explosive devices embedded in it worked.

Meanwhile, russian Telegram channels report that 6 tanks caught fire from the explosion.

Even a fire train arrived to put out the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 30, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation to blow up the Severomuysky Tunnel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in russia.

During the movement of the freight train tunnel, 4 explosive devices worked.