A collaborator, the so-called governor of the occupied part of the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The trial took place in absentia (in the absence of the accused).

According to the materials of the Ukrainian special service, the court assigned him the maximum sentence - 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Current legislation does not provide for life imprisonment for criminals who have reached the age of 60.

Also, the convict is deprived of the right to occupy positions related to organizational, administrative and administrative powers at enterprises, institutions and organizations of any form of ownership for a period of 15 years.

According to the investigation, Saldo was one of the first to publicly support the full-scale invasion of the russian federation on the territory of Ukraine.

During the temporary occupation of Kherson, he was directly involved in the creation of a local occupation administration, which he subsequently headed.

Being in the post of the so-called governor of the region, he ensured the transfer of russian troops to the southern front, in particular through roads and railway connections.

Also, Saldo was engaged in the creation of logistics infrastructure for occupation groups in the region.

To do this, he "reformatted" the work of local medical institutions for military hospitals, and converted educational institutions to barracks.

In addition, the traitor organized a pseudo-referendum on the "accession" of the region to the russian federation and coordinated falsification of its results.

On the eve of the liberation of the regional center, Saldo, together with the russian invaders and their henchmen, fled to the left-bank part of the Kherson Region.

He continues to lead the occupation administration and publicly praise the Kremlin's aggressive policy.

The court found Saldo guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code:

- part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

- part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

- part 1 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The sentence will be calculated from the moment of his actual detention.

