The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has carried out a unique special operation to disrupt the Severomuysky Tunnel, which is the only serious railway connection between Russia and China.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

"The SSU continues to keep the russians in constant tension: tonight there was an explosion on the Baikal-Amur highway, namely in the Severomuysky Tunnel named after Bessolov, which is located in the Buryatia. In fact, this is the only serious way of railway communication between russia and China. And now this path, which russia uses, including for military supplies, is paralyzed," the source said.

As our interlocutor noted, the tunnel blowing up is another successful special operation of the SSU, although the special services do not officially comment on this.

According to our source, 4 explosive devices worked during the movement of a freight train.

Now the FSB of the russian federation is working on the spot, railway workers are unsuccessfully trying to minimize the consequences of the special operation of the SSU.

