Special operations of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in relation to the russian military-industrial complex are aimed primarily at defeating enterprises critical to russia, one of a kind. The representative of the Defense Intelligence, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

"We are trying to hit the critical elements of the military-industrial complex of the russian federation. Some productions are kind of unique. If, for example, you hit an object where a certain component is made and this component can be made only at this enterprise, this allows you to reduce the speed of production of weapons, or stop its production altogether," Skibitskyi reports.

According to Skibitskyi, the Defense Intelligence has its own technique, according to which, it determines the most critical objects of the russian military-industrial complex and disables them not only by drone strikes, but also by "other methods."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 1, the Defense Intelligence announced a successful operation in Sochi, where the occupiers' helicopters were hit by drones.

Around the same time, drones attacked the russian Smolensk. Russian publications wrote that the target was the Smolensk aircraft plant, part of the state corporation Tactical Missile Weapons.

Earlier it was reported that on September 13, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, missiles and naval drones attacked the Sevastopol Marine Plant, damaged two ships.