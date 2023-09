Chief of "LPR" customs Afanasyevsky blown up in Luhansk - sources in SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a special operation to eliminate the so-called head of customs of the "LPR" Yury Afanasyevsky.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

He was blown up in his own home.

Afanasyevsky received multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, and abdomen and is in intensive care in critical condition.

He is an agent of the central apparatus of the FSB of the russian federation and is known for having become the "financier" of the head of the so-called LPR Leonid Pasechnik.

Afanasyevsky "laundered" money to finance armed formations that fought against Ukraine.

Afanasyevsky has been subject to personal sanctions by the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, and Japan.

"We hope that in the near future he will change his status from "300th" to "200th," the interlocutors in the SSU reported.

