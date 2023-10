The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a special operation and organized an attempt on collaborator Oleh Tsariov in Yalta.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the SSU.

Sources confirmed that the attempt on Tsariov is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"He has long been on the list of traitors who have to answer for their crimes. Tsariov is a perfectly legitimate target. This is not just a fanatic of the "russian world," but a person who personally came with russian tanks to capture Kyiv," the source said.

Details of the special operation were not disclosed.

As of today, it is known that Tsariov suffered two shots from a firearm.

According to operational information, Tsariov's condition is critical - doctors are fighting for his life.

"But there is a great chance that he will go to a Kobzon's concert," the interlocutors added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an attempt was made on the ex-parliamentarian from the Party of Regions and collaborator Oleh Tsariov in occupied Yalta. Someone tried to shoot him. Now Tsariov is in intensive care in a serious condition.

In May 2023, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine collected new evidence of the guilt of former Members of Parliament Oleh Tsariov, Dmytro Sviatash, and Ihor Markov, who aided the aggressor country of russia in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

In September 2022, the ex-MP from the Party of Regions Oleh Tsariov was beaten in the center of occupied Yalta.