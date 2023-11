"Scythian Gold" was returned to Ukraine thanks to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU).

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We returned home not just the values that were removed from Crimea in 2013, but a piece of our history. For the SSU, as in general for our state, this case is symbolic. She shows that Ukraine never gives away what belongs to it under the Law. Just as the Ukrainians returned "Scythian Gold," we will also return Crimea, Donbas and the rest of the occupied territories. We will fight for our people, for our values and for our history!" said the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, "Scythian Gold" from Crimea, which was exhibited in 2014 in the Pierson Museum in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), after almost 10 years of trials, returned to Ukraine.

In June, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam, adopted in October 2021, to return to Ukraine the "Scythian Gold", which was exhibited in 2014 in the Pierson Museum in Amsterdam.