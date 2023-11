The intelligence officers of the terrorist country of the russian federation, expelled from the European Union after russia's invasion of Ukraine, made a collective appeal to president vladimir putin. In a letter published by The Insider, they expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that there is no decent work for them in russia, and no places for their children in schools and kindergartens.

Officers who served in diplomatic missions before the war emphasized that for many families, moving to their homeland became a personal tragedy.

"Many intelligence officers, who carry out a difficult and sometimes risky service in the diplomatic missions of the russian federation, were forced to leave European countries. (...) We are told: "Be patient, and everything will be sorted out in the near future." Many women, and in many have a higher education, went to work themselves, but there are simply no decent professions and salaries," the letter says.

Many of the expelled officers tried to find work in russian embassies in different countries of the world, but even here they encountered a lack of places and conflicts with colleagues from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the FSB. Attempts to solve the problem by expanding the staff of embassies or reducing the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the russian federation are facing resistance from the Minister of Foreign Affairs sergei lavrov.

Already in the first year after russia's invasion of Ukraine, russian intelligence abroad suffered more damage than in the entire period after the end of the Cold War, employees of Western special services and governments assessed the situation. According to the director of Finland's foreign intelligence service, Antti Pelttari, russia's capabilities have been greatly undermined by the mass expulsion of spies, the arrest of agents, and a more hostile atmosphere in Europe. According to The Insider's calculations, after the invasion of Ukraine, 698 russian diplomats were expelled from the EU countries, while almost half of them were employees of the GRU of the russian federation, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the russian federation, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the russian federation.