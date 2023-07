The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled a diplomat from South Korea (Republic of Korea) due to a drunken brawl in Seoul.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine promptly analyzed all the details of the incident that took place in Seoul with the participation of an employee of the Ukrainian embassy. As a result, it was decided to immediately recall the diplomat from a long-term business trip and return him to Ukraine," he said.

The speaker stressed that all employees of the Ukrainian foreign service abroad must strictly adhere to professional and moral ethics, as well as respect the legislation of their countries of stay.

According to Korean media, late on July 25, police detained an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul on charges of assaulting bar workers and police officers while intoxicated; he was taken to the police station for investigation and was released at night.

The Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea has already apologized for the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. After negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said that the Republic of Korea will increase the amount of military and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine in 2023.