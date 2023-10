The Saeima of the Latvian Republic on October 26 approved in the first reading amendments to the law On Road Traffic, which provide for a ban on the presence in Latvia of vehicles registered in the aggressor country of russia. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to Delfi.

Thus, the bill provides that the owner of a vehicle registered in russia will have to register a vehicle or take it out of the territory of Latvia within three months from the date of entry into force of the law. At the end of the transition period, the use of vehicles registered in russia in Latvian traffic will be allowed if a person crosses the country in transit.

A vehicle registered in russia will be able to cross the territory of Latvia in transit only once.

At the same time, the amendments oblige to submit before entering Latvia information about the vehicle registered in russia, the driver of the vehicle, as well as the period during which the car will participate in road traffic in the country. It should not exceed 24 hours.

In the event that the vehicle is not registered in Latvia or does not travel outside the country, and in the event that its unauthorized use in road traffic was detected, the vehicle will be confiscated.

In Latvia, they plan that confiscated cars will be transferred to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice notes that, given russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine and the threat to its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, the presence of vehicles registered in russia on the territory of Latvia is unacceptable.

In addition, vehicles in russia often do not meet EU technical requirements, and the use of such vehicles in traffic can jeopardize its safety.

The Ministry of Justice points out that according to the constitution, a legal framework has been created that will strengthen the security of the state and society during the hybrid threat by removing sanctioned vehicles from Latvia's roads.

The law is scheduled to take effect Nov. 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the government of Latvia from October 16 suspended the work of checkpoints Vientuli and Pededze on the border with the terrorist country russia.