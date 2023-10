The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that russian intelligence failed the agency work, but the level of its electronic and cyber intelligence is very high.

He said this in an interview to Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Intelligence has failed, and electronic and cyber intelligence is at a very high level. At the highest possible, I would say," Budanov said.

At the same time, Budanov noted that he did not remember any major special operations of russian intelligence during a full-scale war.

"I don't remember any serious ones. The only thing that can be admitted is their special intelligence operations. Their diversionary groups are working pretty well in our border areas in the north of the country. They enter through russia - Bryansk, Kursk Regions. There they go in, ambush very often, sometimes even do raids and go back," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

