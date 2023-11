Russia receives more than million shells from North Korea in 2 months - Bloomberg

North Korea has handed over more than one million artillery shells to russia. The country also sent advisers to help operate these munitions.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to a South Korean parliamentarian, who was informed by the intelligence body of South Korea.

Yoo Sang-bum told reporters that since August 2023, North Korea has made about ten shipments of ammunition to russia.

The DPRK also sent military advisers to russia charged with helping the russian military operate transferred ammunition.

It is noted that North Korea has one of the world's largest supplies of ammunition and missiles that can be used in Soviet weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the United States announced that russia received more than a thousand cargo containers of ammunition of various types from North Korea.

And on October 26, the British Ministry of Defence reported in its intelligence survey that the ammunition received from the DPRK is already in warehouses in the western regions of the russian federation.

We also reported that North Korea handed over Soviet-made howitzers to russia for use in the war against Ukraine.