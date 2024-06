Ammunition under Czech initiative will start arriving in Ukraine in the coming days

In an interview with Radio Svoboda, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, said that ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, provided for by the Czech initiative, will start arriving in Ukraine in the coming days.

"The first shipments of ammunition are arriving in Ukraine these days. So, this year, we will be able to purchase and continuously supply a significant amount of ammunition. Until now, through various channels, the Czech Republic has delivered more than 1 million shells to Ukraine," said the Czech minister.

Lipavsky also emphasized that 20 countries have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Five of them have already paid their contribution - these are Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, and Canada, and the production agreements with their funds are already being implemented.

At the same time, the Czech minister did not name a specific date for the start of deliveries.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, Radio Svoboda, referring to the statement of the representative of the Czech government on Ukrainian affairs Tomas Kopecny, reported at a briefing that the first batch of shells purchased within the framework of the Czech initiative would arrive in Ukraine in June.