Ammunition received from DPRK already in warehouses in western regions of russia - British intelligence

The first shipments of artillery shells and other ammunition that North Korea (DPRK) supplied to russia are already in warehouses in the western part of the russian federation. These warehouses support the group of troops in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence reported this in its traditional intelligence review.

"Despite Russia’s official rejection of recent reports, it is almost certain that North Korean munitions have now reached ammunition depots in western Russia. These depots support Russian military operations in Ukraine,” it said.

British intelligence believes that over the past few weeks, more than a thousand shipping containers (road or railway) with ammunition have arrived in russia from the DPRK.

Maintaining this pace will make North Korea one of the most significant arms suppliers to russia, along with Iran and Belarus.

British intelligence noted that now it is not clear what russia promised the DPRK for the provision of ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center, said that russia received about 350,000 shells from the DPRK.

He also said that there are at least four million artillery shells in the warehouses of the russian army.

Recall that earlier Reuters published material saying that increasing the production of ammunition will not save russia from "shell hunger" in the troops.