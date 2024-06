Share:













Copied



Russia is keeping four missile carriers in the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.

This follows from a statement by the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 6:30 a.m., Sunday, there was one enemy ship in the Black Sea that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles; in the Sea of ​​Azov, there are eight enemy ships, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles," the message said.

In addition, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

"During the day, in the interests of russia, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out to the Black Sea – eight ships, of which four continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait, to the Sea of ​​Azov – six ships, of which one moved from the Bosphorus Strait," the command added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the russians have learned how to recharge the Kalibr submarines in the port of Novorossiysk.

Overnight into May 19, 2024, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the port of occupied Sevastopol.

After that, reports appeared on the network that the Ukrainian military managed to hit the russian Tsyklon small missile ship.