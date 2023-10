North Korea hands over more than thousand containers of military equipment and ammunition to russia - White H

North Korea has handed over more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to the aggressor state of the russian federation.

The coordinator for strategic communications of the U.S. National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby, announced this, The Hill reports.

“Due in part to our sanctions and export controls, Russia has been forced to desperately search around the world for military equipment. We now have information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions,” Kirby said.

On Friday, the White House released images showing the movement of these containers from the DPRK to russia by ship.

"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment," Kirby said, adding that the White House will monitor the situation and continue to expose such arms deals.

Kirby said U.S. officials are now closely monitoring whether moscow will provide materials to Pyongyang.

"This expanding military partnership between the DPRK and Russia, including any technology transfers from Russia to the DPRK, undermines regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, CBS News, citing a U.S. official, said that North Korea began to transfer artillery to the aggressor state of russia.

In addition, South Korea has confirmed that the aggressor state of the russian federation used weapons provided by North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

On September 13, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that North Korea has been supplying the aggressor state with shells and missiles for a month and a half.

Recall that in September, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and russian leader vladimir putin met in russia. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine previously noted that during the meeting, russian dictator vladimir putin "would ask," in particular, for the supply of weapons.