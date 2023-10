SSU detains director of company in Dnipro, which sold water supply systems for military bases to russians

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained the director of a company that sold water supply systems for military bases to russians. In the first year of the full-scale invasion, the company sold equipment worth UAH 2 million to the russians.

The press-service of the SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation found that the director of the plant manufacturing pipeline valves in the city of Dnipro, together with his accomplice, organized a "scheme" to sell their products to russia, bypassing sanctions.

This "scheme" concerned pipeline valves (disc gates), which are necessary to control fluid flow in utility networks. To fulfill this plan, several commercial structures in the Middle East were involved. First, Ukrainian goods were sent to the addresses of foreign companies, and then exported to actual customers from russia.

According to the Security Service, russian customers needed these products primarily for the arrangement of military bases and temporary deployment of occupation groups on the territory of the russian federation and temporarily captured regions of Ukraine.

During 2022, these individuals illegally exported several batches of reinforcement components worth more than UAH 2 million to russia.

During searches at the production and in the homes of the defendants, computers, mobile phones, accounting documents and records were found that confirm illegal activities.

The director of the plant and his accomplice were handed notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - aiding the aggressor state committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Currently, they are in custody and face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

