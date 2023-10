Russia received from the DPRK old Soviet military equipment, with which the invaders plan to shell the Ukrainian army.

BILD military columnist Julian Ropcke reports this.

The analyst refers to a video shot at the Shimanovskaya station of the Amur Region of russia. In this video, Soviet D-30 122 mm howitzers are carried on open platforms from east to west. He suggested that these are howitzers that are carried from North Korea.

D-30 howitzers were produced in the USSR in the early 1960s. Subsequently, more modern D-30A howitzers were created on their basis, which are still used in the russian army. The published video features old versions.

Shimanovsk pic.twitter.com/t2J1mdbz1A

— IgorGirkin (@GirkinGirkin) October 28, 2023

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center, said that russia received about 350,000 shells from the DPRK.

He also said that there are at least four million artillery shells in the warehouses of the russian army.

Later it became known that the first shipments of artillery shells and other ammunition that North Korea supplied to russia are already in warehouses in the western part of the russian federation. These warehouses support the group of troops in Ukraine.