The russians report a drone attack in the Rostov Oblast and the work of their air defense near Kamensk-Shakhtinsk.

This follows from a statement by the governor of the Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, and the authors of the ASTRA Telegram channel.

"Around the 4th in the morning in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsk area, several UAVs were shot down by air defense forces. The wreckage of the drones fell on the territory of the industrial site. According to preliminary data, the glazing of a non-residential building was damaged, and there were no casualties," Golubev noted.

Russians in social networks publish the moment of the flight of one of the drones over the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsk in the Rostov Oblast.

The federal enterprise Kombinat Kamensky is located in Kamensk and is one of the largest chemical enterprises in the south of russia.

In 2011, the CIA partially declassified data related to the creation of the RT-2 intercontinental ballistic missile on solid fuel. In CIA documents, the plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsk is indicated as a place for the production of composite fuel for rocket engines of this type and the location of test facilities.

The company was already attacked by drones in April 2024.