North Korea sent at least 10,000 containers to the terrorist country russia, which could contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells, which the russian federation uses in the war against Ukraine, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik told Bloomberg.

In response, Moscow began supplying Pyongyang with tanks, planes, and technologies for the implementation of the spy satellite program, and Vladimir Putin will fly to Pyongyang for talks with his new friend Kim Jong-un in a few days.

"Putin is expected to seek closer security cooperation with North Korea, especially in the supply of military supplies, such as artillery shells, that are needed to stand a chance of winning (the war, ed.)," Shin Won-sik said.

According to the minister, the DPRK also sent dozens of ballistic missiles to russia. Ukrainian experts have already given evidence of their use by the russian army (emphasizing at the same time that about half of them did not work).

According to South Korean and Western intelligence and experts, Pyongyang began supplying russia with projectiles around the end of August last year and stepped up supplies after Kim Jong-un's meeting with Putin in mid-September at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region.

If Shin Won-sik's estimate is correct, during this time russia received more from its new ally than it can produce in a year. According to a recent analysis by the consulting company Bain, which was conducted on the basis of public data, russian factories will be able to produce or repair about 4.5 million artillery shells this year (compared to 1.3 million in the countries of Europe and the United States).

Putin plans to visit North Korea soon, Vedomosti reported; the visit, according to South Korean newspaper DongA Ilbo, will take place next week. Satellite images show that the North Korean authorities are preparing for his arrival; the analytical service 38 North notes work is underway on Kim Il-sung Square in the center of Pyongyang, which suggests preparations for a military parade. Planes have been moved at the capital's airport - probably to prepare the take-off runway to receive Putin's airliner.