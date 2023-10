Metinvest group established serial production of anti-mine trawls of similar design to KMT-7, which are attached to tanks for neutralization and detonation of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

This follows from a statement by the group, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, after passing all the necessary tests from the Ministry of Defense, anti-mine trawls were handed over for use to units of the National Guard and the Armed Forces.

The planned volume of production is up to five trawls per month.

The production cost of one trawl is about UAH 2.5 million, including additional equipment for tank crews, which is required for the installation of the device.

"Metinvest, together with its partners, started the development of the anti-mine trawl project and the production of experimental samples in the summer of 2023. The weight of one set of rollers reaches 6.5 tons; the size is 3.77 x 3.44 meters. According to the standards of the Armed Forces, one trawl must withstand 4-5 detonations of anti-tank mines. Since the trawls work in pairs, both must withstand 8 to 10 detonations. The trawl is normally attached to the main battle tanks of the Armed Forces," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Metinvest established the production of engineering structures that completely replicate the appearance of radar stations and artillery guns.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov. Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.