The Crimea bridge of the Russian aggressors across the Kerch Strait operates in a limited mode and does not provide full logistics. The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said this on the air of the telethon.

'The smoke cleared but it didn't help it... The bridge is put on ventilation mode, so it is closed, then it is open and does not work at full capacity," Humeniuk said.

According to her, some car lanes function, but in limited mode and only for passenger transport. The railway operates in a special mode and is very limited.

"The most powerful bridge artery does not provide full logistics, like other "sick" bridges - Chonhar and Henichesk, they cannot provide a full enemy need for logistics and supply," Humeniuk added.

She said that now the Russians are increasing the ship's grouping around the Crimea bridge to prevent its defeat. They occasionally arrange training and smoke around this object.

Also, the Russians are specially delaying the movement of ships in the Kerch Strait so that they are a kind of buffer cushion for blocking their ship group. According to Humeniuk, there can be 30 to 50 ships accumulated in the so-called waiting area, where they conduct filtration measures, allegedly checking the ships for transportation of military cargo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Chonhar Bridge.

He also said that a missile strike was carried out by a bridge in the area of ​ ​ occupied Henichesk.

Both bridges connect the Kherson Region and Crimea illegally annexed by the Russians. They are part of the so-called "land corridor," which the occupiers call the road by the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

We also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the tasks of strikes on bridges connecting the Kherson Region and Crimea.