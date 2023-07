After hitting the Chonhar Bridge, the Russian occupiers try to use alternative routes, move in small groups and at night, which complicates enemy logistics.

The head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk has reported this on the air of the telethon.

"They are trying to make the most of alternative ways to bypass the Chonhar Bridge, they have difficulties with transportation, because other ways are under the fire control of the Defense Forces or under the threat of using partisan forces. Therefore, now movement occurs in small groups, this complicates the enemy's logistics. They try to use night time, as often as possible connect electronic warfare equipment in order to prevent leakage of information," said Humeniuk.

According to her, there is currently no active transportation of forces and reserves to Russian troops on the left bank. "Despite the fact that our work is quite productive, for example, over the past day we destroyed three field ammunition depots from the enemy on the left bank, but they do not expect the delivery of shells yet," the South spokeswoman added.

At the same time, when asked about the situation with the logistics of the enemy through Armiansk, Humeniuk said: "We keep fire control of this area as delicately as possible so as not to reveal our capabilities, but to surprise the enemy at a certain time. Let's wait!"

She also informed that there is now no activity on the formation of defensive lines on the peninsula, as it was two months ago. Humeniuk added that the Crimean occupation officials no longer have enthusiasm for equipping the defense, their enthusiasm is "more aimed at leaving."

The spokeswoman for the South noted that there is an understanding that the organized defensive borders that already exist on the territory of Crimea are, in principle, all that Russians can do, and they cannot offer more.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the collaborator and the so-called head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region Volodymyr Saldo said that on the night of June 22, the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region was hit.

According to British intelligence, the destroyed bridges in Chonhar were vital to the Russian army.