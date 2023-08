The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) developed Sea Baby drones that attacked the Crimea bridge and a russian amphibious assault ship.

This follows from a statement by the SSU press center, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The naval surface drones that successfully attacked the Crimea bridge, as well as the russian amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the chemical tanker SIG, are of the SSU's own technical development.

"Marine surface drones are a unique development of the Security Service of Ukraine. No private companies are involved in this development. It was these drones that attacked the Crimea bridge in July 2023, then - Olenegorsky Gornyak and the oil tanker SIG," said Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

He added that the SSU team is working on developing these drones and their production, assisted by civil engineers and IT specialists.

"The production of our drones is carried out at one of the underground factories in Ukraine. Today, we have a lot of different interesting operations in the process of development and implementation, in particular in the Black Sea. I promise you, it will be a surprise, especially for our enemies," Maliuk emphasized.

Speaking in more detail about special operations, the head of the SSU noted that the Security Service was the author of the relevant operational ideas and their subsequent successful implementation together with the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We take a balanced approach to every special operation at sea. In fact, we measure seven times and cut off once. But we do it quickly. We stab the enemy right in the heart," said the SSU head.

The head of the SSU added that the sea drones that damaged the Crimea bridge in July 2023 were named Sea Baby at the initiative of the personnel, i.e., Sea Baby.

They are equipped with an 850 kg warhead.

Two separate surface drones were used to attack the landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the tanker SIG, each with 450 kilograms of warheads.

Malyuk emphasized that all the targets hit by the special services are entirely legal in accordance with Ukrainian legislation and international law.

He also noted that Western partners do not participate in these special operations but actively adopt the unique experience of the SSU.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the night attack on the Crimea bridge was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces.