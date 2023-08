In Crimea, in the area of Kerch, explosions are heard. Smoke billows over the Kerch Bridge. This is reported by local Telegram channels.

Eyewitnesses claim the sounds of explosions in the Kerch area. Meanwhile, photos with the Crimean Bridge, over which smoke flies, hover over the network. In particular, motor vehicle traffic has been temporarily suspended.

In turn, the Gauleiter of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that 2 enemy missiles were shot down in the Kerch Strait by air defense forces, the Crimean Bridge was allegedly not damaged.

Russian Telegram channels report that a smoke screen was allegedly put up by special services. And that movement will allegedly resume soon.