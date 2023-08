In the course of counteroffensive operations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) advanced in the border area of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Meanwhile, the russian occupiers, due to a lack of reserves, have difficulty strengthening their defense lines.

This follows from a statement by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is reported that on August 14, the soldiers of the AFU conducted counteroffensive operations in at least two areas of the front and, as reported, advanced in the border area of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the soldiers continue counteroffensive operations on the Melitopol (western part of Zaporizhzhia Region) and Berdiansk (western part of Donetsk Region and eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Region) axes.

The Ministry of Defense added that the AFU achieved certain successes to the south and southeast of the settlement of Staromayorske (9 km southeast of Velyka Novosilka) on the Urozhaine axis (9 km south of Velyka Novosilka).

Maliar also noted that fighters continue to advance in Urozhaine, and some russian sources claimed that the AFU control the northern part of the settlement.

The commander of the occupation battalion East Oleksandr Khodakovskyi (this group is located near Urozhaine) complained that the russian army did not transfer additional reserves and artillery divisions to this area. He also claimed that the East battalion is trying to maintain control of Urozhaine "with all available forces," but the forces operating in the area are exhausted and suffering losses.

