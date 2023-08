Western partners do not force Ukraine to start a negotiation process with the aggressor state of Russia. Information about such efforts does not correspond to reality. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov told La Repubblica about this on Tuesday, August 15.

Danilov noted that the Ukrainian peace formula with the complete withdrawal of the aggressor's troops from the territory, the exchange of prisoners according to the formula "all for all" and ensuring nuclear, food and energy security is without alternative. According to him, the only variable can be only the order of items, but not their number. At the same time, the Secretary of the NSDC denied information about pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with the Russian Federation.

"Reports about this alleged pressure are not confirmed by anything. They exist only on the Internet... The partners did not indicate any obligations regarding negotiations," Danilov stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stressed that Ukraine will use weapons of its own production to destroy the aggressor where it deems necessary.

On August 5-6, a meeting was held in Saudi Arabia at the level of national security advisers and political directors regarding the key principles of peace based on the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On August 8, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that the president of the aggressor state of Russia, Vladimir Putin, blocked any possibility of ending the war by deciding to include the territories of Ukraine in the Russian Federation.