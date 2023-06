AFU destroy over 80 units of Russian military equipment in one of directions - commander of Tavriya operationa

The Armed Forces of Ukraine performed 1,794 fire missions in the Tavriya direction during the day. There are successes and advancement of our forces, said the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops Tavriya Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on his personal page on Telegram.

"88 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed and damaged. In particular, a Ka-52 helicopter, 11 tanks, 20 BMP units, two armored personnel carriers, three 2A65 Msta-S howitzers, a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, Zala UAV, Shahed-136 UAV, Orlan-10 UAV, BM-21 Grad, Zhitel EW, four Akatsiya self-propelled guns, Gvozdika self-propelled gun, Solntsepiok salvo fire system,” Brigadier General Tarnavskyi emphasized.

Military of the AFU also destroyed five ammunition storage sites of the occupiers. The Russian army lost more than five companies of soldiers killed and wounded.