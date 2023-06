Scientists of the terrorist country of the Russian Federation should develop a biological weapon that will only work against Anglo-Saxons, said a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, Lieutenant General Andrey Gurulyov.

This is how he commented on the publication of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash, in which it is claimed that the USA is going to place a biolaboratory in the Norwegian Arctic zone - on the island of Medvezhyi, a few hours by water from Murmansk.

"If such a situation arises, we, our scientists, must sit down and develop (...) the same weapon against the Anglo-Saxons. They specifically study the gene pool of each nation and try to use the gene pool to create the weapon that will destroy this nation. We must deal with the Anglo-Saxons - this is the main enemy. (...) And they should know that, guys, God forbid, you will get no less in return," Gurulyov said.

He assured that Russia is already taking measures to protect against biological weapons, in particular, "anti-plague stations are being massively built and modernized."

"This is a defensive component, but in such a situation we also need a shock one - one that will allow us to use the same thing, only against our opponent. (…) And here we have to get ahead of ourselves," Gurulyov emphasized.

Earlier, the MP also called for a pre-emptive nuclear strike of NATO countries.

"We have a trump card, the property of the Russian people, it's called the nuclear bomb. Why are we ashamed of it? After all, the entire nation stood in a well-known position to make this bomb until 1949. It was it who preserved our independence and sovereignty. (…) What are we waiting for? We must protect ourselves preemptively with nuclear weapons," Gurulyov said.

In September of last year, the Deputy Plenipotentiary of the President in the Far East of the Russian Federation Grigoriy Kuranov said that the Anglo-Saxons want to reduce the population of Russia by 100 million people with the help of the "infertility virus". According to the official, the West aims to reduce the number of people on Earth to a "golden billion".