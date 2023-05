Combat Capability Will Be Restored. Air Force Comments On Strike On Airfield In Khmelnytskyi Region

Within the airfield in Starokostiantyniv, which is located in the Khmelnytskyi Region, there were hits at night on May 29, but the situation should not be dramatized. This was announced by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, on the air of Radio Svoboda.

Thus, he reacted to the question of whether the airfield was actually damaged. Information always "runs ahead of us," he said.

"When it comes to missile strikes, we understand that we need to more or less so dose this information. The enemy is watching everything. Well, yes, indeed, there was a missile attack - 40 missiles, Shaheds. There was a hit within the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region," he explained.

At the same time, he noted that he would not comment on the details of the attack so that the Russian invaders would not receive additional information.

"I want to say that combat capability will be restored there. I think it's not worth dramatizing the situation," Ihnat added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU detained an officer who may be responsible for shelling the Kanatovo airfield.

Recall that in July 2022, the Russian occupiers fired at the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovohrad Region. The commander of the military unit was killed there, and 17 defenders were injured. Two combat fighters were also defeated, and the tarmac, other equipment and buildings were destroyed. This is said to have been due to the unauthorized actions of individual military personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the shelling occurred on the morning of July 23, 2022.