As a result of Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, 4 thermal power plants were damaged, two plant workers were injured.

This is stated in the message of the DTEK group, Ukrainian News Agency reports

"Today, February 10, as a result of night and day enemy attacks, four DTEK Energy TPPs were damaged. According to preliminary information, due to the attack, two station workers were injured. They promptly received medical treatment," the report said.

As a result of the shelling, the equipment of TPPs was seriously damaged.

After the end of the attack, energy personnel quickly began to eliminate its consequences.

DTEK emphasizes that only critical employees are located at the facilities for safety, while others work remotely.

The company recalled that in September-February the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy were attacked by the enemy 27 times.

28 power engineers were wounded, 3 were killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that on Friday, as a result of a massive enemy attack, thermal and hydrogeneration facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in 6 regions, were damaged.