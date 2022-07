On Saturday, Russian troops fired at Kropyvnytskyi using 13 cruise missiles. In particular, they damaged a military airfield and one of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company facilities, and casualties were reported.

Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Raikovych noted that rescuers and emergency services are working on the site.

A part of one of the micro-residential district of the regional center is currently without electricity.

