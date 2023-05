Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not on the agenda while Russian aggression continues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. It is reported by CNN on Wednesday, May 24.

NATO Secretary General noted that there are some "different views in the alliance" on Ukraine's membership in NATO, but stressed that all members agree with the future membership of the state. Stoltenberg stressed that it is not up to Moscow to decide when Ukraine will join NATO, since NATO's doors are "open to new members."

“Ukraine’s bid to become a member of NATO while there is a war with Russia is not on the agenda. I think that everyone realized that to become a member in the midst of war is not on the agenda, and that is not the issue,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the issue is more of what happens when the war ends, in one way or another. “And then of course, the war ensures that Ukraine is becoming even closer to NATO,” Stoltenberg concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine would not be able to become a member of NATO "in the foreseeable future."

On May 23, the Ministry of Defense said that defense procurements in Ukraine are switching to the model of NATO member states.

On May 16, Ukraine officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.