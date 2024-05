Share:













Copied



Poland is considering the possibility of shooting down missiles of the aggressor state of russia near its borders, but no decisions have been made in this regard.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Paweł Wroński, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform on Wednesday, May 22.

Wroński noted that Poland is considering using air defense systems to shoot down russian missiles near its borders. The state received such a proposal from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

"This issue is being considered from a legal and technical point of view, but there are no decisions in this matter. The Ukrainian side appealed to the Polish side with this kind of initiative," said the spokesman of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

According to Wroński, the discussion began after russia violated Poland's air border and was in it for 39 seconds. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that there are discussions about whether Polish air defense means could shoot down such missiles and the possible legal consequences of this.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 7, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Illia Yevlash stated that Poland could close at least part of the west of Ukraine.

On April 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said whether Patriot in Poland can protect the west of Ukraine.