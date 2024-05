Share:













Citizens of Ukraine, who were removed from military registration in connection with the departure from Ukraine for a period of more than three months, by June 16 are required to register with territorial recruitment centers personally.

Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta (Forensic Newspaper) reported this with reference to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024, No. 563, on Tuesday, May 21.

According to the publication, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged such men to personally contact territorial recruitment centers in order to be put on a military registration.

"Men, who at one time were removed from military registration due to the departure abroad for more than 3 months, will have a time until June 16 to personally come to Ukraine, come to territorial recruitment centers and be put on a military registration. Namely, they are given 30 days from the date of entry into force of the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024, No. 563," it said.

Also, conscripts aged 18-25 years old will be informed by foreign diplomatic institutions, since men abroad are subject to military registration on the same basis as men in Ukraine, the publication reports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the appearance of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+.

From May 18, men are required to update their data for mobilization measures within two months.

As of May 21, almost half a million Ukrainians have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application.