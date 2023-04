Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance, expressed outrage over the recent statement by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg that Ukraine should become a member of NATO in the future.

The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with Stoltenberg's statement on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Orban distributed the publication of Politico, which quoted Stoltenberg at a briefing in Kyiv about Ukraine's "legitimate place in NATO."

The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his indignation at the statement of the NATO Secretary General in one word.

"What?!" Orban wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Orban called Ukraine an "economically defunct country" and said that the war in Ukraine will end as soon as the United States and the European Union stop its financial support.