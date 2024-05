Share:













In the German city of Dortmund, a 15-year-old refugee from Ukraine was stabbed by local youths while walking in the evening with friends.

This is reported by Bild.

The group where the victim was, spoke with two girls. This obviously did not sit well with a group of local youths. A fight started. One of the men pulled out a knife and wounded a 15-year-old teenager. The attacker first cut the boy's neck, and then stuck the knife in the upper part of the body.

The teenagers ran away. The wounded Ukrainian walked about a kilometer through Dortmund, and then lost consciousness. An ambulance was called to him. Doctors had to fight for the teenager's life while they were taking him to the hospital.

Now the boy's condition is stable. The police are actively searching for the attacker, the homicide investigation department is investigating. The prosecutor's office suspects non-attempted manslaughter.

We will remind you that on February 10, 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was stabbed to death on the street in Dusseldorf, Germany, and his friend Artem Kozachenko is in intensive care.

Later, 18-year-old basketball player Artem Kozachenko, who was attacked, died in Germany.