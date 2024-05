Share:













The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, had a telephone conversation with Jake Sullivan, the U.S. President's National Security Adviser. The parties paid special attention to the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States, work on which is nearing completion.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President on Wednesday, May 22.

Yermak told Sullivan about the situation at the front and emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense with modern Western systems.

"During the conversation, the head of the Office of the Head of State talked about Ukraine's preparation for the first Global Peace Summit and the importance of the participation of countries from all continents in it. The parties also discussed the NATO summit in Washington. Particular attention was paid to the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the U.S., which is being worked on is nearing completion," the statement said.

The Chairman of the President's Office thanked Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joseph Biden, both chambers and parties of Congress and the entire American people for supporting Ukraine for the defense package, which is "already working on the battlefield."

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 14, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said that Ukraine and Poland are working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

On May 14, Ukraine and Luxembourg began bilateral negotiations on the conclusion of an agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support.

We will remind you that on May 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the preparation of seven more agreements on security guarantees, in particular with the United States.