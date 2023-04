Zelenskyy Treats Stoltenberg's Visit To Kyiv As Sign That NATO Ready To Begin New Chapter In Relations With U

Zelenskyy treats the visit of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg to Kyiv as a sign that NATO is ready to begin a new chapter in relations with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Kyiv. This visit of Jens Stoltenberg is the first since the full-scale war – we interpret it as a sign that the Alliance is ready to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine – a chapter of ambitious decisions,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stoltenberg came to Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Thursday.

He honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Mykhailivska Square in the center of Kyiv.

The head of the Alliance also examined damaged Russian military equipment on display on the square.

The visit of the NATO Secretary General to Ukraine takes place on the eve of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein-11).

Zelenskyy expects that the Vilnius NATO summit in July will bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but in the long term.