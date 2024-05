Share:













In the temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk Region, partisans set fire to a warehouse of collaborators, who from the first day collaborated with the invaders.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko has announced this.

Recall that earlier the Mariupol City Council reported that on the night of May 21, a large-scale fire occurred in the center of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Preliminarily, the warehouse of building materials caught fire - the occupiers did not name the cause of the fire.

According to the Resistance, in this warehouse, in addition to building materials, the occupiers partially stored their belongings after blasts at the former Roshen confectionery factory.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of May 9, explosions sounded in the center of temporarily occupied Mariupol. It became known that a location of the occupiers was hit.

It was reported that as a result of this incident, 10 russian soldiers were injured.