Seven Points. Reznikov Tells What Decisions He Expects From July NATO Summit

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke about the expected decisions from the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius in July. He named seven points.

He said this in a video message on May 5 during a conference at the Washington think tank Atlantic Council on preparations for the NATO summit, Voice of America reports.

Thus, Reznikov hopes that the decisions of the Vilnius Summit will contain the following seven points:

Commitment to Ukraine's membership in NATO. The Alliance should offer Ukraine a clear membership algorithm by the end of 2023. Security guarantees to Ukraine from NATO, which will operate before Ukraine joins the Alliance. NATO's readiness to support the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. NATO's continued commitment to providing for Ukraine's immediate defense needs, including air defense, long-range artillery, ammunition, tanks and combat aircraft. Ukraine's defense support before Ukraine's sovereignty is fully restored. Establishment of a mechanism for crisis consultations with Ukraine under Article 4 of the NATO Charter. Transformation of the NATO-Ukraine Commission into the NATO-Ukraine Council, with Ukraine's transition to NATO standards in defense systems, medical assistance and demining.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Allies are preparing to discuss Ukraine's membership and security guarantees for it at the summit, which will be held in Vilnius in July.

Earlier, Zelenskyy noted that at the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in July, Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleksii Kuleba said that Ukraine requires a schedule for Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. At the upcoming alliance summit in Vilnius (Lithuania), NATO members should send Russia a written signal that the game is over, Ukraine is part of the West.