Scholz Says That Ukraine Will Not Join NATO In "Foreseeable Future"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO "in the foreseeable future."

He said this in an interview with Welt, European Pravda writes.

"It is clear to everyone that this will not happen in the foreseeable future. In particular, because NATO's criteria include a number of conditions that Ukraine cannot currently fulfill," Scholz said.

At the same time, he noted that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed in the future, in particular, "to what extent we will equip Ukraine with weapons in the future."

"It is also clear that then we will have to discuss what security guarantees can be provided in the post-war situation. But we have not yet come to that moment," added the German Chancellor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, during his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Ambassador of Ukraine believes that there was "very good chemistry" between Zelenskyy and Sholtz.

Meanwhile, Ukraine intends to agree with Turkey on the quality of defense goods in accordance with NATO standards.