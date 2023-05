Defense purchases in Ukraine are moving to the model of member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is reported that the Cabinet of Ministers has designated the Defense Procurement Agency as the service of the state customer of the Ministry of Defense, which will conduct procurement of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The agency that we created in 2022 is separated from the Ministry's apparatus, which allows to minimize corruption risks. This decision brings the Ministry of Defense one step closer to the implementation of NATO standards and procedures, will contribute to the effective use of budget funds and shorten the delivery of goods for needs of the AFU," said Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

In turn, Deputy Minister of Defense Denys Sharapov noted that from now on the centralized procurement of goods, works and services intended for the implementation of state programs in the field of national security and defense will be ensured by a single national agency. According to him, within the limits of the provided funds, it will make purchases based on the needs determined by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense is currently engaging partners from Great Britain, Norway and the NATO Support and Procurement Organization (NSPO) to help develop the Defense Procurement Agency's work mechanisms and conduct an assessment of the compliance of the state customer's service with NATO standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to reach an agreement with Turkey regarding the quality of defense goods in accordance with NATO standards.

Earlier in May, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the public procurement of food for the army.

On January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.