The Committee for Economic Development of the Verkhovna Rada has developed proposals for economic reservation, in particular for the payment of UAH 20,000 of military duty every month.

This is stated in the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Committee for Economic Development has worked out proposals regarding economic reservation," said Dmytro Natalukha, the head of the committee. These proposals provide an opportunity for the employer to independently identify workers who are strategically important for supporting business activities, to pay UAH 20,000 per month in military duty for each of them, and to continue working and to pay the taxes necessary to support the Defense and Security Forces," the press service reported.

The head of the economic development committee, Natalukha, notes that Ukrainian business needs reservation, because without its taxes there will be nothing to support the military.

"Strategic should not be so much industries that are determined by officials, as specific employees that are determined by the employer. Economic reservation is about a new mechanism of effective interaction between business and the state. And about saving the economy," Natalukha emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, insists on the reservation of specialists from IT companies.