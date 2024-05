Share:













The Verkhovna Rada created the Temporary Special Commission (TSC) on the use of state budget funds aimed at the construction of fortifications and engineering barriers on the front line, as well as the manufacture and purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine. 277 MPs voted for the draft resolution, with the minimum required 150.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

The TSC is being formed to investigate the use of budget funds for the construction of fortifications and engineering barriers on the front line, as well as the manufacture and purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles for military units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

The main tasks of TSC are:

studying the circumstances and preliminary processing of issues regarding the needs of the security and defense sector in unmanned aerial vehicles and the formation of a state order for the production and purchase of UAVs.

analysis of the practice of distribution, transfer, supply and placing on balance of unmanned aerial vehicles to military units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of Ukraine, as well as the arrangement of fortifications, engineering barriers on the front line and the use of funds allocated for their arrangement.

Mykola Zadorozhnyi, MP from the Servant of the People faction, was elected the head of the TSC, and Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk, MP from the Batkivshchyna faction, was elected as the deputy.

It is expected that the adoption of the resolution will ensure the preliminary processing and study of issues related to the use of budget funds aimed at the arrangement of fortification structures and engineering barriers on the front line, as well as the manufacture and purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles for military units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, which will allow qualitative implementation of state policy in terms of protecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

