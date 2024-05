Share:













The Ukrainian military destroyed the so-called "tank-shed" of the occupiers. The terrible "wunderwaffe" of the russians was destroyed by the servicemen of the rapid response brigade Rubizh of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The video of the destruction of the "tank-shed" was published on the brigade's Facebook page.

"Another miracle of russian equipment moved in the direction of Ukrainian positions and was quickly fried," the caption to the video says.

In the video, you can see the tank of occupiers, hung with steel sheets to protect against FPV drones (hence the "tank-shed"), moving along the road in the direction of Ukrainian positions.

Another part of the video shows that a shot was fired at the tank, probably from an anti-tank grenade launcher, from a forest plantation.

As a result of the hit, the tank caught fire. It is not known what happened to the crew of the enemy vehicle.

OSINT analysts geolocated this video. According to them, the occupiers lost their "tank-shed" east of the settlement of Makiyivka, Luhansk Region.

"The "tank-shed" of the russians was destroyed east of the village of Makiyivka in the Luhansk Region. Photo: deepstatemap.live

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed footage of street battles filmed by Ukrainian special forces in Vovchansk in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

And a few days before that, on May 14, Ukrainian border guards showed a video of a successful shot from a mortar at a group of russian attack aircraft in the Vovchansk area.