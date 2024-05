Share:













Head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, noted that even after the destruction of the russian ship Zyklon on the night of May 19, which was the last missile carrier in Crimea, it is too early to talk about the absence or small size of the enemy group.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"There are still quite a few units in the fleet, among them is a cruise missile carrier. Yes, the Zyklon was the last missile carrier in Crimea, among others. But, of course, to say that the group is completely absent, or it is small enough - no, it's still early," he said.

At the same time, Pletenchuk noted that the enemy has another problem - it is the impossibility of actually using its existing fleet of ships and boats due to the danger of access to the sea.

"We are also observing this fact," he added.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the russian missile ship Zyklon by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of May 19 in Sevastopol.

Previously, Pletenchuk noted that if the destruction of the russian ship Zyklon is confirmed, it will mean that there are no more Kalibr cruise missile carriers left in the occupied Crimea.