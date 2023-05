Ukraine To Agree With Turkey On Quality Of Defense Goods In Accordance With NATO Standards

Ukraine intends to agree with Turkey to guarantee the quality of goods, works and defense services in accordance with the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on May 19, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey on the mutual adoption of state guarantee of the quality of goods, works and defense services.

On the Ukrainian side, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was authorized to sign the document.

"The purpose of signing the Memorandum is to continue cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical and military-industrial sectors, to ensure the quality of goods, works and services for defense purposes in accordance with NATO standards, to resolve cooperation between NATO Member State Turkey and partner country Ukraine in the field of ensuring the quality of goods, works and services for defense purposes," the statement said.

The Ministry notes that in the Member States of the Alliance and other leading countries of the world, systems of state quality assurance are created and operate, they are based on the relevant NATO quality standards (AQAP) and are intended to ensure the quality of defense goods.

Their goal is to meet the requirements of interoperability.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine initiated the creation of a "coalition of aircraft" and hopes to receive 40-50 modern F-16 fighters from Western partners. Ukraine would like Turkey to join this coalition.

In December 2022, the Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with Turkey on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, which in particular will allow the construction of a plant for the production and maintenance of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.