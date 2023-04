Iran Delivered More Than 300,000 Shells And Million Rounds To Russia In Six Months - WSJ

Over the past six months, Iran has delivered more than 300,000 artillery shells and about a million rounds of ammunition to Russia using cargo ships, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The material says that weapons are supplied by Russian ships through the Caspian Sea. Then it follows to the military fighting in Ukraine.

According to information from sources in the Middle East, the last batch from Iran for Russia was sent in early March. Armament was on board the Russian cargo ship Rasul Gamzatov. There were 1,000 containers with 2,000 artillery shells.

Neither Iran's delegation to the UN nor the Russian Defense Ministry responded to requests from journalists.

According to the WSJ, the United States, together with allies, was looking for ways to disrupt the supply of weapons to Russia from Iran. According to US officials, Iran used cargo aircraft to supply weapons, and this was almost impossible.

“Russian ships are ferrying large quantities of Iranian artillery shells and other ammunition across the Caspian Sea to resupply troops fighting in Ukraine, Middle East officials said, posing a growing challenge for the U.S. and its allies as they try to disrupt cooperation between Moscow and Tehran,” the publication reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November 2022, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia wants to buy Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran.

At the same time, at the end of December 2022, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia has not yet received a single missile from Iran.